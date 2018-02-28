A 22-year-old woman was on Tuesday attacked and mauled to death by a lion at a game reserve in Hammanskraal, paramedics said.

Netcare911 spokesperson Nick Dollman said at around 11:05 paramedics were called to the Dinokeng Game Reserve.

“Reports from the scene allege that a 22-year-old female victim was attacked and mauled by a lioness. When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived at the scene bystanders had already initiated CPR,” Dollman said.

However, the victim had sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Dollman said the police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.