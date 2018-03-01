A 33-year-old man has died after hanging himself in the bathroom at his Kamuzu Central Hospital residence in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe police spokesperson Kingsley Dandaula, identified the deceased as Jimmy Mmera who hailed from Kamungwe village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilowamatambe in Kasungu.

According to Dandaula, On February 25, the sister to the deceased received a call from her brother telling her to visit him at his area 33 residence to discuss family issues.

“Upon arrival at his house she did not find anyone at home but the key was at the main door inside so she managed to go inside the house. After entering the house she saw her brother hanging died in his bedroom,” Dandaula said.

A postmortem was done and it revealed that the death was due to strangulation.

In a related story, 89-year-old Stenala Matiya has also committed suicide by hanging himself to death at Mpingu Trading Centre in the capital Lilongwe.

The deceased was found hanging in his bedroom and the matter was reported to police by his daughter who teaches at Lowe LEA School in the same area.

He hailed from Mpanje village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district.

Meanwhile, police have repeated on condemning the act saying people should seek advises from people nearby when they run into confusion rather than to resort by taking their own lives.