A Blantyre based man on Monday won K1 million during the twelfth draw of the Airtel Kuufira summer bonanza.

After winning the prize, the man Bendit Bikolimana, thanked Airtel for the promotion which he said is giving opportunities to many customers.

He said he will invest the money in a project which he is carrying out.

During the draw, a woman from Blantyre Jessica Chikwawa was also announced as a winner of a K200,000 prize.

The woman was cautious after being told, thinking it was one of the bogus competitions people are using to steal from subscribers.

But she was assured that the competition was genuine and she was now K200,000 richer.

In his remarks, Airtel Malawi money marketing manager Tione Kafumbu said it has been a long journey but as company they are happy that there is a progress.

“We can see good fruits from it, our customers are happy so as we are and customers should expect more of this,” he explained.

Other prizes such as K5 million, K3 million and K2 million are expected to be given to lucky subscribers during the promotion.