



The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) has launched short-term training programmes aimed at sharpening skills of marketers in the country.

As the governing body of marketers in the country, CIM is mandated to ensure that marketers are exposed to the latest marketing information and skills.

A press statement from CIM says, historically, such insights were only shared during annual conferences but that this new direction is aimed at ensuring that marketing professionals have regular access to new information throughout the year.

The statement quotes CIM Malawi Vice President, Sobhuza Ngwenya, as saying that the first round of training will be on Key Account Management and will be held on March 9 in Blantyre and March 16 in Lilongwe.

“Key Account Management is a relevant topic in our profession today. It involves creating value for a well selected clientele, which transcends price competitiveness. Key Account Management necessitates organisations to better understand their customers and deliver their products and services in a well-tailored and differentiated manner, which keeps the customer coming back for more,” Ngwenya said.

He said this skill set is imperative in an increasingly competitive market, where customers are spoilt for choice and relationship marketing becomes even more essential.

Ngwenya further said that other workshops have been lined up for the rest of the year, and the course content for subsequent sessions will also be in line with recurrent themes and trends in the profession.

The Key Account Management workshops, which will be conducted at Money Men in Blantyre and at Ufulu Gardens in Lilongwe, will offer paid up members a significant discount of over 15 percent, K50,000 for paid up members and K60,000 for non-paid members, according to the statement.





Source link