People from all walks of life on Wednesday converged Khomawekha headquarters in Kasungu to witness the burial of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chisemphere.

Chief Chisemphere real name Petros Kumwenda died earlier this week of old age at 114 years.

Director of Chiefs in the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Charles Thombozi said President Peter Muthatika was deeply saddened with the death, describing the deceased as a source of wisdom.

Meanwhile, royal family members have chosen Maltrida Chirwa as caretaker chief because Lanken Kumwenda as a rightful heir to the throne is still entangled with some work in Lilongwe.

He is survived by 15 Children, 196 grandchildren and 1760 great grandchildren.