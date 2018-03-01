Isaiah 59:21.” As for me, this is my covenant with them, says Yahweh: my Spirit who is on you, and my words which I have put in your mouth, shall not depart out of your mouth, nor out of the mouth of your seed, nor out of the mouth of your seed`s seed, says Yahweh, from henceforth and forever.”

The scripture above tells us that the Word of the Lord should not depart from the mouth but should be passed on from generation to generation. Every generation should be taught to speak the Word. Even little babies should be taught the Word.

Brothers, sisters, friends and collegues should be taught how to speak the Word. Don’t allow your generation to ignore the Word and start speaking fables, their problems, their failures, weaknesses, fears and worldly language. Teach them to speak in line with the Word of God.

Why is it important to encourage generations to speak the Word? Its because the Word would frame and shape their physical and spiritual world and environment.

If you dont love your current world and environment you can reframe into the desirable state by the Word of God. What you speak is what you get.

Its a spiritual law and cannot be changed..Hebrews 11:3. “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.”

Each generation is responsible for making their own prosperity and success. True prosperity and success is not accumulation of wealth.

True prosperity is defined in the Word. When the Word of God is always in your mouth, you create your true success and prosperity.Joshua 1:8. “This book of the law shall not depart out of your mouth, but you shall meditate thereon day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then you shall make your way prosperous, and then you shall have good success.”

Meditate and speak the Word. You will be evergreen in every area. Psa 1:2-3 “but his delight is in Yahweh’s law. On his law he meditates day and night.He will be like a tree planted by the streams of water, that produces its fruit in its season, whose leaf also does not wither. Whatever he does shall prosper.”

Speaking the Word is the demonstration of the spirit of faith. Each generation should demonstrate their Faith by speaking the Word. 2 Cor 4:13 W “But having the same spirit of faith, according to that which is written, “I believed, and therefore I spoke.” We also believe, and therefore also we speak.”

The Word is life and health to generations.Prov 4:20-22 ” My child, pay attention to my words; listen attentively to my sayings. Do not let them depart from your sight, guard them within your heart; for they are life to those who find them and healing to one’s entire body.”

Confession I will never allow the Word to depart out of my mouth. I will pass it on to generation. I and my generation create and recreate our world through the Word. We have true prosperity, health and success in the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

