Lilongwe Msozi South member of Parliament (MP) Vitus Dzoole Mwale (MCP) has claimed that the allocated K4 billion to 86 parliamentary constituencies was a token of appreciation to lawmakers who frustrated the Electoral Reforms Bills. Mwale said…

