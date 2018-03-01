Singer and dancer Ellen Kadango said Tuesday she has taken politics seriously, describing it as a calling.

Kadango showed her interest in politics when she contested for the Lilongwe City South East Constituency by-elections. She was not successful.

But the artist, who once starred with Lucius Banda and Zembani Band before going solo, said music is now a sidebar.

“For now, music is no longer a serious item for me. I only do it during light functions such as rallies. For now, politics is my game because I would want to serve the people in this capacity,” Kadango said.

She also said performing in secular events has been tough for her as well as other female acts.

“The industry is not that open enough for female artists doing secular [music]. Again, as artists, there is so much that one invests in music but, at the end of it all, there is little one gets in terms of income,” Kadango said.

She said, despite not making it during the by-elections in October last year, she was still in politics.

“This is my calling, gauging by the progress of groundwork. Actually, I am continuing my father’s legacy,” Kadango said.

She said youths and women should take part in the development of the country through their participation in politics.

“As far as 50-50 campaign is concerned, I am into politics because I want to be part of the change. I will actually contest again in the 2019 tripartite elections. I am just young to give up and now that I will contest on a party ticket, it will be easier,” she said.

Kadango, who revealed that she will contest on a Democratic People’s Congress ticket, recently held a rally at Kaliyeka School Ground in Lilongwe.

Kadango, who has one album to her credit titled Nthano has shared the stage with several artists.