Malawian businessman Misozi Chanthunya, who fled to South Africa after his girlfriend was found brutally murdered, returns home today from the South Africa.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) this morning.

According to Masanjala, Chanthunya will arrive in the country through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital city Lilongwe at 4:30 pm.

Upon arrival Chanthunya will be taken to Lilongwe police where he will be formally charged in the murder of murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Linda Gasa in 2010.

Chanthunya has been filling application after application to the South African courts aimed at blocking his extradition.

He had been basing his argument on the fact that while South Africa has abolished the death penalty, he potentially faces the noose if repatriated to face charges in Malawi.

Chanthunya withdrew all applications against the extradition process hence the extradition.