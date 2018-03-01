



Government has changed tune on the controversial K4 billion allocated to members of Parliament saying the money was not budgeted for but it is “a legitimate experiment” at new funding modalities for local councils.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Parliament building in Lilongwe today, Finance, Economic Planning and Development Minister, Goodall Gondwe, defended the disbursement which is happening outside the current legal procedures for funding local councils.

Gondwe further defended the expenditure but failed to explain how the money will be disbursed once given to local councils.

However, after being pressed by journalists, Gondwe conceded that while he had agreed with Local Government ministry that the projects should be conceptualized by the local Area Development Committees (ADCs) he had no idea how constituencies were selected.

Gondwe went further to suggest that the funding, which is being done outside the normal funding procedures of local councils, was an experiment outside the current normal mechanisms following complaints of flaws.

“Our formula was to fund projects identified by the Area Development Committees. I think as a country we should look for other ways of funding local councils because you have complained that CDF, LDF or DDF are being abused, so we are looking for other ways, we may come to Parliament and say why can’t you make this universal,” said Gondwe.

But in a huge departure to previous statements by the Local Government Ministry and treasury, Gondwe said the money was not budgeted for in 2017/18 budget but while reviewing the budget some projects were added.

Gondwe said the K4billion was the total surplus and no other initiative has been supported after the budget was re-adjusted saying, “if I had K5 billion, I could have given the K5 billion to this experiment.”

The press briefing came as pressure is mounting on government to explain the unplanned expenditure amid fears of possible abuse of government resources.

The graft-busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday confirmed it had launched a probe into the matter.

