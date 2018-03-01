Former President Dr. Joyce Banda who is currently in self-imposed exile has disclosed interest to contest in the 2019 tripartite election on opposition People’s Party (PP) ticket.

Banda disclosed this through her spokesperson Andekuche Chanthunya in an interview with one of the local radios in the country Capital FM.

Chanthunya said Banda will lead PP if elected during the Party’s convention scheduled for this year.

When asked on rumours hovering around that Banda is contemplating on quitting front-line politics, Chanthunya trashed the clams.

Banda left the country just after being booted out of the high office during the 2014 tripartite election which saw President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika emerging victorious.

Her trip attracted speculations with many people accusing her of running away from cashgate scandal but Banda trashed these accusations.