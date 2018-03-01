TNM Super League rookies Karonga United have hired Francis Nthukwa Shaba as their Technical Director.

The news has been confirmed by the club’s Chairperson Alfeyo Chipanga Banda.

Besides his role as technical director, Chipanga said Shaba will also be responsible for other duties which he could not disclose.

“We have roped in Shaba on a 2 year contract. He will be technical director and will also be doing other duties not meant for public consumption,” he said.

Chipanga believes the former Kamuzu Barracks (KB) team manager will add value to their technical panel owing to his decorated resume in top flight football.

“Shaba is no stranger to success. He has won the Super League title with KB plus a number of trophies, the latest being the 2017 Fisd Challenge Cup, so we are happy to have landed him as we aim to spring lots of surprises in the elite league this term,” added Chipanga.

Shaba, an employee of the Malawi Defence Force, was last year transferred from Lilongwe to Chilumba in Karonga, before eventually losing his position at KB during elections held this year.

He is set to oversee the work of head coach Christopher Nyambose, who is also new at the club, after arriving from Mzuzu based FMB Under 20 side Fish Eagles.

Shaba could make his first public appearance for his new employers this weekend when Karonga host New Fighter of Tanzania.