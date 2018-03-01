Musician Peter Mawanga, who is in United States of America (USA) where he is holding shows with American artist Andrew Finn Magill, has said he is doing his best to sell Malawi through music.

He said Tuesday that most of the shows have been a success.

“I am here to sell Malawi to USA and I am doing that through music. I am happy with the response so far. It’s been overwhelming,” Mawanga said.

He further said that, apart from the performances, he was holding music workshops.

“At the moment, I am holding a music workshop in Philadelphia where I am teaching people how to incorporate Malawian rhythms into their music. Through my performances, I also want them to know what Malawian music is all about,” the singer said.

Mawanga is in USA on a tour dubbed African Fiddle Fusion.

It is not the first time for Mawanga to perform in USA as, last year, he also made a tour with his Amaravi Movement alongside Faith Mussa.

“I am performing with Andrew Finn Magill as I indicated last time. Andrew and I will also be writing new songs during this tour,” Mawanga said.

The shows started at Capon Bridge on February 17 and will run up to March 4 2018.

Mawanga and Magill have worked together and their relationship can be traced to 2011.

In 2009, Magill received a Fulbright Fellowship to co-write and co-produce an album with Mawanga that musically captures 10 experiences of HIV and Aids through songs in Malawi.

The album is titled Mau A Malawi: Stories of Aids and was released in 2011.

Mawanga has not had more performances in the country despite doing more on the international scene where he continues to shine, flying Malawi’s flag.

The ‘Pa Phiri Ndi Padambo’ creator said it is always a pleasure for him to perform in USA.

A self-proclaimed ‘Voice for the Voiceless’, Mawanga has used music, using Chichewa, to speak for the underpriviledged.

Fusing the rock outfit of drums-bass-guitar with the traditional sounds of Malawi’s marimba, thumb piano, and percussion, Mawanga said his music is Afro-vibes.