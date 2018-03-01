



Twenty-eight primary school teachers are undergoing cricket coaching course in Chitipa organised by The Cricket Academy (TCA) and Malawi Cricket Union (MCU).

According to MCU president Vivek Ganesan, who is also the academy’s director, the course, which started on February 26 and concludes March 3, is part of the drive to promote cricket across the country.

Ganesan said: “The objective is to help each institution and club to establish cricket programmes. We train the teachers to coach players and also help them put in place sound operating structures to run a cricket programme. After the training, the teachers will run programmes under our coaches’ guidance,” he said.

The programmes will see the trainee coaches identifying and monitoring players with the most outstanding ones selected to take part in high performance camps at the Under-15, Under-17, Under-19 and senior levels at TCA in Blantyre.

Chitipa district sports development officer Rowland Harawa said it is high time the country started taking steps to promote minority sports codes such as cricket.

“It is good that we will have this training because we cannot just talk of football and netball all the time. We need diversity in sports if we are to raise the bar,” he said.

International Cricket Council (ICC) certified coach Gift Kansonkho is facilitating the course.

Kansonkho said the learners will be drilled in general cricket game rules, game management and planning.

