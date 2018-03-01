Phalombe police have arrested a 37-year-old medical assistant at Mpasa Health Care for allegedly stealing drugs and other medical items.

Phalombe police spokesperson Innocent Moses identified the suspect as Hopkins Mkwate.

Reports say Mkwate have for so long being suspected to have been stealing the hospital`s items with the aim of selling them to other businessmen around the area such that a group of people was set up to monitor his every move.

On Wednesday, a strange person visited his house with an empty bag but upon his return from the suspect`s house, the bag was seen to be full. Following that, police were informed and they rushed to his house were after a search, some hospital assorted items were found.

“We found a lot of drugs of which some were sealed in cartons and other medical assorted items and also hospital mattresses which were in the kitchen of the suspect’s house,” testified Phalombe police spokesperson Innocent Moses.

Meanwhile, Mkwate is in police custody where he is waiting to answer charges of theft by servant contrary to section 283 of the penal code.

He comes from Mukhala village, T/A Mabuka in Mulanje.