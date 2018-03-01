



England-based netballer Joyce Mvula on Monday evening stepped off the bench to grab the Player of the Match Award, and inspire her club Manchester Thunder to a fourth-straight win in the Vitality Netball Super League (VNSL).

Thunder came from behind to beat hosts Loughborough Lightning 56-55 at the Sir David Wallace Arena and, according to a match report on the team’s website www.manchesterthunder.co.uk, the Malawi Queens shooter played a pivotal role for her team to maintain its unbeaten run.

Mvula was featured deep in the first-quarter to replace Amy Clinton, who suffered an ankle knock.

“The Malawi Queen slotted into the game, offering up a more effective option and Thunder closed the gap,” the report reads.

“As the senior players stood firm, it was the junior ranks that really put a shift in tonight, with Carter continuing her fine start to the season and Mvula showing how comfortable she is playing on the road and against top-class opposition. In the closing stages, Thunder controlled the tempo, treasured their possession and held on for the win.”

Thunder head coach Karen Greig showered praise on the 23-year-old Malawian: “Our start was slow and disappointing and we did not adapt quick enough to their keeper. It was important to make a change early and Joyce came on and did something that worked for us.”

Mvula could not be reached for comment yesterday.

This is the second season that Mvula is playing for the English outfit. She was initially loaned out to the club for six months by Blue Eagles Sisters last year and her sojourn proved worthwhile as she helped Thunder finish third in the VNSL.

