



Be Forward Wanderers’ Board of Trustees has announced that the club’s long-awaited Executive Committee elections—which can make or break the TNM Super League champions—are scheduled for March 25 in Blantyre.

Board Chairperson, Rashid Gaffar, Wednesday confirmed the development, adding: “We will soon issue a press statement outlining requirements for aspiring candidates.”

Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao, also confirmed the development.

“We will have our meeting to discuss the same and, after that we can comment on the elections,” Butao said when asked about his position on the elections.

Butao has since said they had a fruitful meeting with their sponsor, Be Forward Limited, of Japan over continued financial support. The current annual sponsorship is estimated at over K100 million.

“We had a teleconference [with Be Forward] for almost two hours. What is remaining is for documents [for terms of our new agreement] to be sent to them through DHL. The emphasis was on our annual budget and there is an assurance that it [the sponsorship] will go up,” Butao said.

There were fears on the sponsorship as Be Forward were unhappy with sit-ins that ensued in the build up to Wanderers’ participation in 2018 Caf Champions League preliminary round games against the Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita.

Meanwhile, Wanderers Executive Committee member, Onani Chaponda, has said he would not seek a third-term of office.

“I have done my part. I think it is the right time to take a bow when we have ended our 11-year wait for the Super League title. I am making my announcement earlier so that my colleagues can plan as well as alert others who might wish to contest. I am paving the way for fresh ideas,” he said, adding that most members in the Executive Committee deserve re-election to ensure continuity.





