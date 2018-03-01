



Be Forward Wanderers are scheduled to go to the polls on March 25, but the TNM Super League champions have been advised to bring forward the elections in a bid to solve the current crisis at the club.

The elections were postponed last month in order for the Nomads to concentrate on the CAF Champions League campaign.

Wanderers board of trustees vice-chairperson James Chuma yesterday confirmed that they had settled for March 25 for the main executive committee elections.

But some members of Nomads family feel the elections are long-overdue and should be held as soon as possible to help the team solve some problems that have rocked the club.

“With the current situation at Wanderers, where there is players’ indiscipline and general breakdown of order which the current executive is failing to resolve, we need to go for the elections immediately. There is no need to delay. After all, everyone knew that there will be elections soon after the Champions League,” said Wanderers supporter Evance Chikoja from Makhetha in Blantyre.

Another supporter and soccer analyst Kim Kamau said holding elections a week before the 2018 season kicks off will be unfair for the executive that will be ushered in.

“The trustees should reconsider their decision. How can you hold elections a week before a season kicks off? They need to give the new executive enough time to prepare for the new season. Hold elections earlier. There is too much dirty linen that needs to be cleaned before the season starts,” he said.

Another analyst Charles Nyirenda also observed that the elections could help to put things in order at the Lali Lubani outfit.

“It is obvious that something is amiss at Wanderers. Maybe the elections could bring some sanity,” he said.

But one of the aspirants David Kanyenda said there was nothing wrong with the date.

“I don’t want to contradict the wisdom of the trustees in fixing the dates. All I can say is that I will be ready for elections on any date determined by the trustees,” he said.

But Kanyenda, who once saved as Wanderers general secretary, could not disclose the position he is vying for.

He said: “I am finalising consultations with stakeholders, but I am overwhelmed by the massive moral support I have received so far. They have given me marching orders to join the executive and I will definitely contest for one of the key positions.”

Meanwhile, incumbent chairperson Gift Mkandawire and general secretary Mike Butao are yet to indicate if they will seek re-election.

“The date has just been announced. Let us wait before making such declarations,” Butao said.

But vice-general secretary Christopher Kananji has said he will not seek re-election, saying he wants to dedicate more time to his family.

