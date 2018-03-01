EMEA Finance Magazine, an authoritative global publication for the finance industry of Europe, Middle East and Africa, has voted Standard Bank as the Best Investment Bank in Malawi for 2017.

EMEA Finance singled out for praise Standard Bank’s role in providing investment advisory, equity arrangement and debit facilities to Malawian companies in the consumer, agriculture, oil and gas and real estate sectors.

“We are honoured to be recognised as the best investment bank in Malawi. This recognition confirms our leadership position as Malawi and Africa’s premier equity and debt solutions provider,” said Enock Kondowe, Acting Head of Investment Banking of the Corporate and Investment Banking division of Standard Bank.

Kondowe added: “You can expect to see continued innovation as Standard Bank continues to demonstrate its capabilities to provide financial services solutions tailored to the needs of its clients.”

Standard Bank’s unique product capability across debt financing, structured trade and commodity finance and capital markets advisory, combined with its regional investment banking network, delivers world-class investment banking services to its clients and played a role in winning the award.

Kondowe said the bank is committed to contribute to the country’s economic development through its expertise and the strength it has as part of Africa’s largest bank by assets and with linkages to China.

Standard Bank has been involved in some of the most high-profile transactions in Malawi, which include acting as MPICO’s Lead Financial Advisor for a Rights Offer, which was the first ever rights offer issued at a premium on the Malawi Stock Exchange, acting as the mandated lead arranger for the country’s largest locally syndicated transaction and acting as sole financier to the largest bilateral local currency debt deal in 2017.

All this resonates with the bank’s Investment Banking vision “to be the leading Investment Banking Franchise in, for and across Africa.

Recent awards given to Standard Bank include, Global Finance Best Investment Bank Award – 2016 Best Investment Bank in Africa, Global Finance Best Bank Award – 2016 Best Bank in Africa and The Banker – 2016 Bank of the Year in Malawi.