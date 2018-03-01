After dropping his two hits songs namely ‘Wamupedza’ and ‘ Zoti Ndimakukonda’, Malawi’s youthful raggae dancehall singer, producer and sound engineer Stich Fray has released another hot new video titled ‘Golide Wanga’.

The piece of love song which is currently enjoying a massive airplay in all the local radio and television stations was released on Friday last week.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Stich Fray whose real name is Steve Chibwazi said he decided to drop the new song in the first months of the year as one way of giving his fans a good start and assure them that they should expect unlimited entertainment in 2018.

The 25-year-old Blantyre based star said he’s very much overwhelmed with how fans are responding to the video in different social media outlets where it is receiving huge support.

“It always feels good when people appreciate your work, honestly the support am receiving from ‘Golide Wanga’ song it is just giving me courage. The video has just been released few days ago but it has attracted many people morethan to what i expected which is a good development,” said Stich Fray.

The ‘Golide Wanga’ video which was directed by Ron CZ and Imagination has has so far attracted over 3000 fans and it is available on

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yOJf9fq_5sE and

https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=OVLRKUmH4Mk.

