Malawi flag bearers Tay Grin and Zani Challe are involved in a million dollar music collaboration alongside a Jamaican dancehall legend.

The local stars and Beenie Man have been featured on South African hip hop star da L.E.S’ Boombastic which is set for release tomorrow. The song is part of da L.E.S’ new album entitled Hall of Fame 2 (HOF2).

Boombastic is a big name collaboration as it also attracts a killer verse from Zimbabwe’s award winning dancehall star Buffalo Souljah.

Late last year, Tay and Zani were pictured in studio with the said international stars. Since they never opened up about the music collaboration, people treated it as another picture moment.

Information sourced by Malawi24 indicates that the album which houses the song drops tomorrow. It enshrines a total of fifteen songs and has the input of different top notch artists.

The collection also features another Malawian star Gemini Major. However he appears on a separate song which is labelled Get paid.

As a morale boosting technique for da L.E.S’ album and Boombastic in particular, Tay Grin took to Twitter earlier today in informing his followers.