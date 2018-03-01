President of Word Alive Ministries Pastor Zacc Kawalala has called for the dissolution of the August House following a decision taken by lawmakers to share equally money amounting to Mk4 billion initially earmarked for development in 86 constituencies belonging to government legislators and others associating with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Gondwe is said to have splashed MK4 billion without Parliament’s authority on about 86 constituencies belonging to government legislators who shot down the electoral reform bills during previous seating of the house.

The development did not please opposition MPs who ganged up against Gondwe demanding his immediate resignation. Due to the stand taken by opposition MPs, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Esther Mcheka Chilenje suspended proceedings for about an hour to give a chance to both side of the house to agree on one thing.

Calm returned in the house after the break when Leader of the House, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Rural Development announced that government will share the K4 billion to all 193 constituencies.

The development attracted debate among Malawians with many people attacking the opposition describing them as ‘thieves in waiting.’

This was also echoed by Kawalala who demanded for the dissolution of Parliament suggesting that members are more concerned with sharing public funds rather than stopping corrupt practices.

“Just thinking that a motion should be passed by citizens for parliament to be dissolved in this seating.

“Is it right to normalise dubious and corrupt practices by sharing the loot? If what I am hearing is anything to go by,” wrote Kawalala.

He added: “Parliament is set to bring checks on the Executive among other duties.

“If what I hear is true, then we need to look for hope from elsewhere and not what we currently have as leaders.”

Meanwhile Goodall Gondwe has defended his action.