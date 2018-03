Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested five Mpokonyola Green Eagles football players and a supporters for allegedly inciting violence and injuring assistant coach for their rival team, Mpokonyola Young Strikers. The arrested players have been…

The post 5 players, football fan arrested over fracas in Chikwawa appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link