Police in Chikwawa are hunting for thugs who brutally killed a 5-year-old baby-girl before chopping off her private parts.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Wednesday night at Goma Village in the area of Traditional Authority N’gabu in the district.

The little girl was discovered dead behind Goma Catholic Primary School

It is said that the girl’s mother left home in the evening to hunt for locusts in the bush.

She had left home the deceased and her 10-year-old son.

She spent the whole night hunting and proceeded to the market on Thursday morning without checking on her children.

Whilst at the market, the mother got shocked to hear that her daughter had been found dead with her private parts cut off.

Postmortem results from Ngabu Rural Hospital showed that the little girl had died of severe loss of blood and spinal injury.

Meanwhile, police are urging the public to bring forth any information that will lead to the arrest of the brutal murderers.