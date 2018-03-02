Faith Mussa leaves the country on Saturday to perform at the Lake of Stars (LoS) London to be held on March 10 and LoS Scotland on March 11.

The artist, who last year made history by performing at the Glastonbury Festival during his first ever performance in the United Kingdom, said he would perform without assistance of a band.

“It’s always amazing to perform outside the country to a different audience and flying the country’s flag. I leave on Saturday (March 3) to finish my studio sessions and then [perform at] Lake of Stars London and Scotland,” Faith said.

The singer and guitarist also revealed that Zathu Band, which recently launched their debut album Chinzathu Ichichi, would also perform at LoS London.

“Zathu Band is coming too. They will find me there and I will perform with them with my one-man band,” he said.

Faith said he has never been as excited as he is now.

“I think I have never been as excited for an international stage as this; maybe because we are showcasing Malawian music. My set is different and it will be full of strong Malawian rhythms,” the ‘Desperate’ hit maker said.

Faith said he would repeat the LoS London and Scotland sets during the main festival in the country in September.

LoS spokesperson, Zilanie Gondwe, said yesterday the line-up for LoS London had been finalised.

‘The line-up is finalised and we have some UK-based Malawian acts such as Ron Nkomba and, then, direct from Malawi we have Zathu Band and Faith Mussa as well as Zaluso Arts,” Gondwe said.

She described Zathu as fresh talent from Malawi, with a unique sound generated through the fusion of traditional and contemporary music and songs with positive messages.

“The band represents a new generation of Malawians,” Gondwe said.

LoS Festival returns to the stage this year after a one-year break and will be held from September 28 to September 30 at a venue to be announced.

The festival is this year celebrating its 15th anniversary and, ahead of the main festival, the organisers, led by founder Will Jameson, have put up several activities, starting with the Set It Off show which was held in January in Zomba and now the LoS London and Scotland.

Meanwhile, poet Julius Jules Banda, who sounded an SOS recently to perform at LoS London, could not come out clear on Tuesday as to whether he had managed to raise enough funds.

He said he would give an update later.