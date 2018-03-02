The British High Commission in Malawi has engaged Urban Music Party (UMP) hip hop artist of 2017 Fredokiss in its #EndWildlifeCrime campaign.

According to British High Commission in Malawi, the embassy will work with Fredokiss aka Getto King Kong to lead youth in the country to take part in ending wildlife crimes.

“The Foreign Commonwealth Office has partnered with Hip Hop star Fredokiss to build national consensus amongst young Malawian’s on the crucial role they can play to End Wildlife Crimes.

“Over the next week we will embark on a social media campaign championed by Fredokiss and Her Excellency Holly Tett that will start the conversation on the great achievements, challenges and prospects for Malawi and the United Kingdom in the fight against International Wildlife Crime,” says the UK in Malawi.

Common wildlife crimes in Malawi include poaching of elephants for ivory and rhino for horns. The coming in of the initiative is expected to make the youth understand the effects of wildlife crimes.