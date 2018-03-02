Two security guards are being kept at Kanengo police station for allegedly conniving with criminals to steal ethanol at Quality Industries Limited in Lilongwe.

The two suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Blessings Messah and Daniel Peter, 21, all employees of Proteligent Security Company.

According to Kanengo police spokesperson Laban Makalani , during the night of 27th February, night shift employees of Quality Industries Limited discovered that robbers had broken into the company`s warehouse.

They alerted the police and Proteligent rapid response team who rushed to the scene and arrested the guards who were on duty at that time.

It has also been reported that, four drums of ethanol worth K3, 875, 000.00 were recovered after police took a further investigation.

They will soon appear in court to answer the charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein contrary to section 311 of the penal code.