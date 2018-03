Lilongwe based boxing outfit Gunde Boxing Promotions has set up a mouthwatering non-title boxing bout involving Chimwemwe ‘Chipembere’ Chiotcha and Semeon ‘Super Power’ Tcheta, who are expected to trade punches at the M1 Centre Point…

