



Be Forward Wanderers’ Executive Committee on Wednesday appointed midfielder Alfred Manyozo Junior as Captain for the 2018 season, replacing Joseph Kamwendo.

The appointment comes barely a day after veteran forward Esau Kanyenda resigned from the club due to in-fighting connected to the captaincy.

Wanderers Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire, on Wednesday confirmed that defender Lucky Malata and midfielder Mike Kaziputa would deputise Manyozo as vice and second vice captains, respectively.

However, Mkandawire insisted that the appointment of the three captains was not due to disagreements among the team’s players.

“We are just surprised by these rumours. Otherwise, the appointment of Kamwendo as captain was temporary until the end of last season because Francis Mlimbika excused himself from such a role. Before the new season starts, we had to meet and appoint new captains as required,” Mkandawire said.

Kamwendo has, through his Manager Innocent Kweweka, reportedly resigned from the TNM Super League champions.

However, the player is still contracted to the Nomads and he cannot just walk out on the contract.

But Mkandawire said Kamwendo has not written Wanderers over his reported resignation.

“Let us just say that these are club matters and we will handle them so that we shouldn’t get affected in our preparations for the new season,” Mkandawire said.

However, Kweweka told Mij FM Thursday that Kamwendo resigned due to frustrations over the captaincy issue.

“From what he explained to me, it is about the captaincy. However, he has not indicated to me what his next step would be. We are just waiting for a response from Wanderers’ Executive Committee on the matter,” Kweweka said.

It is alleged that Kamwendo never wanted another player to take over the armband from him.

In a leaked audio clip that has gone viral on social media, Kamwendo accuses some Wanderers’ players of ganging up to have him removed as captain in favour of Kanyenda.

Last year, Kamwendo also threatened to resign from Wanderers, saying he wanted to relocate to Lilongwe so as to be closer to





