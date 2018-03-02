



After staying out of the limelight for some time, artist Luv C has finally come out of the cocoon.

The youthful artist said yesterday that, having managed to work on such songs as ‘Wakonzeka’ featuring Nesnes, ‘Hakunamatata’ featuring Sangie and ‘M.M.K. (Mu Ghetto Mulibe Kape), which he described as a motivational song, he has taken a new direction.

“At the moment, I should say that my focus is on Christian content. This is my primary message of my music from now and other social issues will be secondary,” Luv C said.

He admitted that he did not do enough last year in terms of dropping new songs and holding performances but was determined to do that this year.

“There is a time for everything and with time you grow and you learn and have experience of different things in life. So I am here to do music that has growth and maturity in it,” he said.

He said there were reasons and reservations that made him to take a break.

“After taking stock of my work during the break, I figured out that I was building a wrong foundation and the liberty I was enjoying was fast hindering the sacred by projecting a mild and secular way of life as a better alternative,” Luv C said.

He said that he still has a heart to go deeper and use music to bring about change.

“As artists, we have a responsibility to help change the world and that entails bringing out the best out of our songs; hence, rebranding myself,” he said.

He said that he is about to drop a song titled ‘Blessed’.

The artist started recording music in 2013 and did a song titled ‘Tisawasale’ which, according to him, won an award in an initiative called Project April.





Source link