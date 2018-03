Malawi Police in Nkhatabay have launched a man-hunt of unknown thugs who brutally killed a 30 year old man on Thursday March 1 2018. Nkhatabay Police Station Spokesperson Desire Mfune confirmed the development in an…

The post Man brutally killed by unknown thugs in Nkhatabay: Malawi Police launches man-hunt appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link