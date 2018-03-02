A 32-year-old man in Bvumbwe has been taken into police custody for stabbing to death his grandmother over land issues.

The suspect, Dyson Mashati hails from Maggie village, in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

According to Limbe police assistant public relations officer Constable Patrick Mussa, Mashati had offered his mother`s land for rent to one of the villagers in the area.

His grandmother learnt what he did and she informed his mother. Upon hearing that his grandmother revealed the news to his mother, Mashati got angry and stabbed to death his grandmother on 27th February.

The victim`s body was taken to Thyolo District Hospital where a postmortem revealed the death was due to severe blood loss.

Mashanti has since been charged with murder charges contrary to section 209 of the penal code.