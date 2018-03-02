Police in Bvumbwe are keeping in custody a 32 year old man for stabbing his grandmother to death over land disputes.

Assistant public relations officer for Limbe police constable Patrick Mussa identified the suspect as Dyson Mashati and the victim as Zanna Mtope.

Mussa said a brother to the deceased told police that the old woman met her fate on 27 February, 2018.

“It is alleged that the suspect offered a piece of land to a certain person for rent in the village without the knowledge of the owner, his mother,” Mussa said.

The victim informed her daughter who is the owner of the land about what was happening.

When the suspect knew that his grandmother had told his mother, he became furious and stabbed his grandmother to death.

Her body was taken to Thyolo District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival and the postmortem results showed that she died due to severe loss of blood.

Mashati is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of murder.

He comes from Maggie village, in Traditional Authority Bvumbwe in Thyolo district.

Meanwhile, police have advised members of the public to seek advice from traditional leaders, religious leaders and the police whenever they have problems rather than taking the law into their own hands.