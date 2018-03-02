Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama has quashed rumours hovering on the social media that government has appointed former ADMARC Chief Executive Officer Foster Mulumbe as new Director of National Registration Bureau.

Chazama said this in Parliament when reacting to a query raised by Dedza South West MP Clement Mlombwa of Malawi Congress Party -MCP.

Mlombwa who stood up in the August House on point of order said he is reliably informed that resident Peter Mutharika has appointed Mulumbe to NRB so that he carries out “rigging” scheme for the 2019 elections.

But Chazama dismissed the claim by MCP legislator, saying NRB chief director Tresphore Kang’ombe has “retired”.

“The chief director has retired and Mr Harry Kanjelo has been appointed [to take over,” the minister said.

Chazama said it is not true that Mulumbe has been appointed as NRB Chief Director.

She also urged the MP to close-check any information before making it public.

Chazama was backed by the Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya who ruled Mlombwa out of order.