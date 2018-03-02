



Mulanje-based poet, Raphael Sitima, has announced a nationwide tour to launch his first ever DVD, Chala Changa and his third album Mfiti Za Mfiti targeting Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mulanje.

He will be at Blantyre Cultural Centre (BCC) on March 5 and on March 25 he will be at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe. On April 1 he will take his tour to Mulanje Secondary School Hall in Mulanje.

In an interview, Sitima said as an artist he wants to give the true definition of poetry and people should expect high standard performances in all the venues.

“My fans should expect fireworks, I am more than prepared. I have been desperately waiting for this tour,” he said.

The poet said the DVD has 14 poems and that his new album carries poems that cover all aspects of life, ranging from social issues, religious issues and adoration of the Malawi’s beauty which include Umphawi, Kumanda Sakhuta, Ndalama Zaulere and Kuteteza Kosalako.

“I worked tirelessly to make sure I produced a high-quality DVD and I believe people will love it. There are several issues that I have tackled including social issues, religious and environment,” he said.

The launch in all the venues will feature GVY Dancing Crew, Joseph Madzedze, Samuel Joseph, Hudson Chamasowa, Wantali Savala Gogoda, Atcheya, Agorosso and Sylvester Kalizang’oma, among others.

The albums launch tour has been sponsored by Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust, Mzati Radio, Kuna Customs and Clearing agents, Joy Media Group and Luso Television.

Poet Frank Naligonje said he is prepared to support Sitima in all the venues saying the spirit of hard work in the poetry circles must be encouraged.

“I have known Sitima for a long time and he is a hardworking, visionary, and well-disciplined poet,” he said.

