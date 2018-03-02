



The Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Moam) has fired its embattled secretary general Coaxley Kamange for alleged misconduct which they claim has destabilised the association.

Kamange was earlier this month suspended after the association claimed that he was bringing politics into the office and abusing Moam employees, among other issues.

The decision to fire Kamange was made at a Moam national executive committee (NEC) emergency meeting at Lingadzi Inn in Lilongwe on Monday.

According to a letter of expulsion signed by Moam national chairman Christopher Chisesele that The Nation has seen, despite Kamange’s absence which he attributed to a vehicle breakdown that restrained him from travelling, members of the association proceeded to discuss his suspension of duties which led to the decision to expel him.

Reads the letter: “At the end of it all, members unanimously agreed to uphold the Southern Region verdict until Annual General Meeting [AGM] to be held shortly.

“Furthermore, after also analysing critically the offences levelled against you, a resolution was made to expel you from National Executive Committee [NEC] as Secretary General/National Secretary with immediate effect for bringing Minibus Owners Association of Malawi [Moam] into disrepute.”

Kamange’s expulsion from Moam was put into effect on the same Monday.

But when contacted yesterday, Kamange said he was surprised with the decision by Moam executive to fire him and that he had not yet received the expulsion letter.

He said: “That is news to me. They may have written me the letter but I do not have it in my possession. I have not seen that letter.”

The post Moam fires Kamange appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link