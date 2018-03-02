In readiness for this year’s events, a Lilongwe based Soul savers church has organized a crusade where people are expected to get relieved on a lot of Satan imposed burdens.

The Crusade is scheduled to take place on Friday, 2 March at the church’s headquarters in Lilongwe area 25, Msungwi under the theme ”Kutsegula Makomo 2018” from revelation Chapter 3 verses 7 and 8.

Founder and overseer of the Church, Pastor Steve Wingolo said the crusade will start at 7 O’clock in the evening and the night will be full of anointing and the power of the Holy Ghost will manifest for the glory of God.

He said people should expect more great wonders during the night saying it will be characterized by deliverances and healings.

“All those who are troubled should came in their large numbers and they will get back to their homes singing songs of praise, I am telling you their stories will change because this is not a mere night but a night covered with holy spirit.

“Time is over for Children of God to suffer, the sufferings ended on the close, come to Saul Savers Church where many are getting healed and delivered from a number of things, Satanic attacks inclusive”, he said

Wingolo, whose church in Lilongwe registers thousands of visitors within and outside Lilongwe added that it is time now for Children of God to get back what Satan took away from them.

He added “People are going to get Jobs; others are going to get married while others are going to bear children, in Jesus name”.

Founded in 2014, Soul Savers Church has over three thousand followers that worship at its branches in Lilongwe, Mchinji and Mponela.

During the night music will be provided by the Soul savers praise team, Saul Savers Women’s Choir and Saul Savers Youth Choir.

