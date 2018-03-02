Unknown thugs in Chikwawa district have killed a five year old girl and chopped off her private parts.

According to reports, the thugs also chopped off the girl’s head and dumped her at Goma Catholic primary school.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chikwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin said the child’s mother on Wednesday left the girl with her 10 year old relative and went to the bush to look for grasshoppers.

“She spent the whole night hunting and proceeded to the market on Thursday morning without checking on her children,” said Benjamin.

He added that the mother got the news that her daughter had been killed while at the market.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for the thugs.

The girl was from Goma village, Traditional Authority (TA) N’gabu in Chikwawa district.