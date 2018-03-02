



Murder suspect Misozi Chanthunya, who fled the country in 2010 after being suspected of murdering his girlfriend Linda Gasa, finally arrived in the country yesterday through Kamuzu International Airport (Kia) in Lilongwe.

Airports are, by design, high-security areas. But on Thursday afternoon, it was clear that there was extra security.

When a Malawian Airlines plane touched down at Kia, camerapersons could be seen cleaning lenses of their cameras while others fixed zoom lenses to the cameras.

There was a clear instruction that they could only take pictures and video from the waving bay.

One passenger after another disembarked the plane. When it seemed all passengers were out of the plane, security officers, went close to the plane. Some of them armed.

And, finally, Chanthunya appeared. He was immediately surrounded by police officers, as he was making his way to offices of the Immigration Department.

At first, he was not in handcuffs. But, as he was going to the vehicles that took him out of the airport, he was in handcuffs.

That was the homecoming of a person the government has always wanted to bring back to answer murder charges.

From the airport, Chanthunya was taken to Lilongwe Police station, where he spent a night.

August 2010 may seem to be long ago but, according to Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala, Chanthunya will be treated like any other suspect. He said he will be cautioned and all processes will follow.

The government, has managed to extradite Chanthunya with the help of the International Police (Interpol).

Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Stain Chaima, and another police officer a Jailos, as well as Senior Deputy Assistant Chief State Advocate, Steve Kayuni and Senior Assistant Chief State Advocate Dziko Malunda were the ones who went to South Africa to bring Chanthunya home.





