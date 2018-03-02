South African entertainer and YouTube celebrity Zodwa Wabantu is expected to be in Zambia this month where she is expected to share a stage with Zambian dancehall singer Karasa at his Kabwata Boy Pandemonium album launch scheduled for Hollywood City Club in Lusaka.

The trip comes barely months after she was denied entry in Zimbabwe by former President Robert Mugabe.

Speaking in an interview with one of the Zambian online publication Zodwa said: “I am happy that I will be in Zambia next month. I want to show men that i can dance without my panties”.

Meanwhile the trip has attracted condemnation from members of the clergy in Zambia.