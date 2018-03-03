Judges 6 : 12,14,15 ” When the angel of the LORD appeared to Gideon, he said, “The LORD is with you, mighty warrior… The LORD turned to him and said, “Go in the strength you have and save Israel out of Midian’s hand.

Am I not sending you?” “But Lord, “Gideon asked, “how can I save Israel? My clan is the weakest in Manasseh, and I am the least in my family.”

When you are a child of God, God looks at you with a different eye. He sees you as a mighty warrior, full of strength of the Holy Spirit(Acts 1:8). He sees that you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you(Phil4:13). He knows you can do greater things and produce greater results. Therefore you dont have excuses to give.

If the makers says you are great, dont call yourself otherwise. He knows you better than you know yourself.

Looking at the opening scripture we see Gideon a man from the least of the tribes in Israel looking down on himself. However God looked at Him as a mighty warrior and he used him to save the nation of Israel.

Another person was Moses. He was stammering and couldn’t speak properly. He wanted to excuse himself from assignment but but God made him to be a great leader saving Israel from bondage.

God shows us another example of Esther who was an orphan girl not known in Israel, but was used mightily to save multitudes from the death sentence.

You don’t have any excuse. If you are in Christ Jesus, all old weaknesses and failures are gone and you become a new being(2 Cor 5:17) fully equipped to do exceedingly abundantly above what you think or imagine(Ephesians3:20).

Your ability and sufficiency is no longer yours but of God(2 Cor 3:5). Therefore there is no excuse for the greater assignement on your life.

Take up the assignment. A person who is not on any assignment is not worthy to be alive. Therefore if you refuse your assignment, you make yourself irrelevant. Refuse to be irrelevant. Have a reason for living.

Cheer up you are an all round victor.

Confession I am taking my greater assignment and will never look down on myself. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.

