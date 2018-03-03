



Former Be Forward Wanderers captain Joseph Kamwendo has written the club asking for a mutual termination of his contract which runs up to 2019.

The development comes in the wake of the player’s fallout with the Lali Lubani Road outfit, culminating in the stripping of, of his captaincy.

Part of Kamwendo’s letter, dated March 1, addressed to the general secretary and copied to the chairpersons of the board of trustees and main supporters’ committee, reads: “It is with deep regret that I request for my immediate release from the club because of the recent events which have portrayed me as someone who causes disturbance in the team.

“I have always had a great passion for the club and I felt really bad to be viewed as someone behind such acts; more so, when I was not even called for my side of the story.”

Kamwendo further states that considering the circumstances, he feels it would be in the best interest of both the team and himself if he were to be allowed “to leave in form of a mutual termination of my services or be loaned out until my contract runs out in 2019.”

The letter further reads: “I believe Wanderers is bigger than us all and, therefore, the interests of the team should always come first. Having said that, Wanderers will always have a special place in my heart and as the saying goes ‘Once a Nomad, always a Nomad’.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the Wanderers family, in particular my fellow players, supporters, executive committee and board trustees for their support. We are all human and we are bound to err and if at all I offended the club or any individual within the club’s setup, I ask for forgiveness.”

However, Nomads general secretary Mike Butao yesterday claimed that they had not yet received the letter.

