



Zambia’s Super Division side, Nkhwazi FC, have shelved their plans to sign Silver Strikers goalkeeper Bright Munthali and midfielder Levison Maganizo, due to the closure of the transfer window in the neighbouring country.

In a telephone interview from Lusaka on Thursday, Nkhwazi General Secretary, Davies Chimbwelengi, confirmed that their interest in the duo, who they spotted during a friendly against Silver in Chipata Province a fortnight ago, has cooled down.

“We are still interested, especially in the keeper but by the time we were playing the friendly, we had almost concluded our player registration. The transfer window just closed yesterday [on Wednesday].

However, we will still be monitoring them. We might sign them midseason; say in June,” Chimbwelengi said.

Apparently, Nkhwazi had written Silver, seeking to buy Munthali on an outright contract, but the letter excluded Maganizo.

Nkhwazi spotted Maganizo while playing for Malawi under-20 national football team at the 2017 Cosafa Junior Championship, which took place in Kitwe, Zambia last December.

Silver interim General Secretary Thabo Nyirenda on Thursday confirmed that Nkhwazi were interested in signing Munthali, who was voted the best goalkeeper for the 2017 TNM Super League“ However, we are yet to meet internally [at Silver] to do our evaluation of the player and decide whether to let him go,” Nyirenda said before learning about Nkhwazi’s latest position.

Munthali, the third choice Flames keeper, thrilled Nkhwazi during two friendlies which Silver played in Chipata Province of Zambia a fortnight ago.

Nkhwazi, who are owned by the police, are based in Lusaka with Albert Mphande as their coach. Former Nyasa Big Bullets’ winger Dalitso Sailesi is the only Malawian who plays in Zambia after he signed for Lusaka Dynamos last season.

Bullets defender Emmanuel Zoya attended trials at Red Arrows in Lusaka but he did not make the grade as the team was looking for a natural centre-back.

Meanwhile, Nkhwazi have pulled out from the trip to Lilongwe where they were scheduled to play against Silver Sunday.

Silver will play against Chipata City Council FC in Lilongwe only Saturday.





