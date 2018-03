A 40-year-old woman Esnart Yusuf who was arrested in Dowa district for being found in possession of a dead baby has been convicted and sentenced to 20 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL). Dowa First Grade…

The post Malawi woman jailed 20 months for possessing dead baby appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link