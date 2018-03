Mulanje-based poet, Raphael Sitima, has announced a nationwide tour to launch his first ever DVD, Chala Changa and his third album Mfiti Za Mfiti targeting Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mulanje. He will be at Blantyre Cultural…

The post Mlakatuli Raphael Sitima to launch his first ever DVD: On nationwide tour appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link