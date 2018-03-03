Umodzi Party says Malawi will be prosperous if Professor John Chisi becomes president of the country.

According to Chisi’s spokesperson Pemphero Mphande who is also a member of the party, the former College of Medicine lecturer has a vision for Malawi and is a selfless leader hence he can develop the country.

In a statement, Mphande also advised Malawians to avoid underrating Chisi because he leads a small party and comes from the Northern Region.

Mphande compared Chisi to former President Bingu wa Mutharika who lost the 1999 elections while leading a small party but won five years later after being handpicked by former President Bakili Muluzi to represent the ruling United Democratic Front.

“Bingu was destined to be there because he had a vision. And just like Chisi, you cannot stop a man with a vision and neither can you deny a man of his destiny,” he said.

Mphande noted that Chisi is only 52 years old and can continue to contest as presidential candidate in subsequent general elections even if he loses in the 2014 polls.

“In the meantime we of Umodzi party will continue preaching mindset change and advancing the Umodzi party agenda: Jobs, Education and Justice for all,” said Mphande who aims to stand as Umodzi Party candidate for Blantyre South constituency.