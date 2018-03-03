



Malawi Queens coach Griffin Saenda has challenged recalled experienced players to prove that they still deserve to play for the national netball team.

The Queens’ mentor has recalled former captain Carol Mtukule-Ngwira, goalkeeper Towera Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda, centre Beatrice Mpinganjira and gifted goal attacker Sindi Simtowe-Msowoya into the 22-player squad which is scheduled to regroup tomorrow in Blantyre to step up preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia next month.

Malawi are in Pool B, alongside New Zealand, England, Wales, Scotland and Uganda.

Said Saenda: “It is not automatic that they will be included in the final squad. They need to prove that they still deserve a place in the team.

“A place needs to be earned through commitment, form and attitude and the ball is in their court. We want to assess them to determine what shape they are in and if they impress, they will be included.”

He also said the concentration in the early stages of the training will be shooting.

“We have to work more on shooting with accuracy.”

All the four players have not played for the Queens for over a year. Three of them—Mtukule-Ngwira, Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda and Simtowe-Msowoya took maternity breaks.

But even after bouncing back, Mtukule-Ngwira and Simtowe-Msowoya struggled with fitness and injuries.

The ex-Queens captain yesterday expressed delight at her recall, saying: “I believe I am now fully fit and will fight to make the final squad.”

Before heading for the Commonwealth Games that will run from April 4-15, the Queens will also take part in a four-nations Taini Jamison Trophy in New Zealand which will run from March 21-24 in Auckland where the other participating teams will be New Zealand, Jamaica and Fiji.

The following is the full squad: Defenders: Mtukule-Ngwira, Joana Kachilika, Laureen Ngwira, Vinkhumbo-Nyirenda, Fanny Mwale, Juliet Sambo, Martha Dambo, Grace Mwafuliwa; Attackers: Mpinganjira, Bridget Kumwenda Chalera, Rose Nkanda, Thandie Galeta, Takondwa Lwazi, Shira Dimba; Shooters: Mwawi Kumwenda, Joyce Mvula, Alinafe Kamwala, Simtowe-Msowoya, Jane Chimaliro, Jesca Mazengera, Grace Adebayo and Mary Banya.

