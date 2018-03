Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) has urged a newly commissioned Christian Community Radio in Mangochi called Lilanguka (meaning ‘light’), to preach and uphold co-existence in the district where the most predominant religion is Islam. Macra…

