Soldier Lucius Banda and Chileka reggae group Black Missionaries are power houses, when it comes to music in the country, as they attract massive audiences during their performances.

The two giants will on Sunday come face to face in a rare meet as Lucius seeks to turn another chapter in his musical career by launching his 19th album titled Crimes at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The album, which was first launched in South Africa, has received positive feedback from the people.

Lucius yesterday called on people to come in large numbers and be part of the launch, adding that CDs for Crimes will be sold at K1,000 to give a chance to everyone to enjoy the songs.

“I encourage people to come and support me. I am where I am today because of their support. To release 19 albums is not a joke but this has been possible through people’s support. I also call upon them to buy the original copy of the CD because I have sacrificed a lot to put the songs together,” Lucius said.

He also said that he has deliberately held the launch on Sunday to commemorate Martyrs’ Day.

“There is Martyrdom in this album. As a musician and politician, I have suffered a lot with this album. Through music, I sacrifice a lot; I lose out on opportunities and, as such, it’s marrying very well with Martyrs’ Day. This album is also dedicated to all the martyrs,” Lucius said.

He also promised people that they will start the show in time.

“People should come on time because we will start on time. Let me also say that I will play five to six songs from the new album, apart from playing songs from my other albums,” the ‘Mabala’ star said.

The musician also said they will use equipment that is used at Sand Music Festival.

Lucius has been commended by people for the album, which some have likened to Cease Fire in which he played a crucial role in speaking for the voiceless by tacklingd various issues affecting people.

“There has to be a purpose for coming up with these albums; it should not just be a mere thing. In the past three years, some people were saying I had been bought, but I represent people in all my music and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Lucius has since put the album online on such platforms as ITunes, Tidal, Spotify and Amazon Music, just to mention a few, to reach out to everyone.

The Balaka legislator said, from Lilongwe, they will launch the album in Blantyre and Mzuzu as well as other areas.

He was, however, quick to say this will take his time.

The 12-track album, which speaks highly of the sufferings of Malawians, has songs such as ‘Chida Cha Mtendere’, which he performed during the show, ‘Chako’, ‘Kuyenda Ngati Nkhunda’, ‘Limbikila Mwanawe’, ‘Zithumwa’, ‘Touch Me’, ‘Siliva Ndi Golide’, and ‘Nkokoma’.

Apart from Black Missionaries, which also has outings tonight at Kachere Kacha Club in Blantyre and Vibes in Zomba tomorrow, the other acts spicing up Lucius’ album launch are Nepman, Sam Smack, Atoht Manje and Anthony Makondetsa.