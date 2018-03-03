



Be Forward Wanderers’ Coach, Yasin Osman, and Times Group are among the final nominees for different categories of the inaugural 2017 Malawi Sports Awards slated for March 9 in Lilongwe.

Times, alongside Zodiak Broadcasting Station and MBC, made it on the final list of sports media house of the year nominees, whereas Osman has been nominated for coach of the year award.

The nominees were unveiled at Mount Soche Hotel on Thursday when Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) launched the awards.

MNCS Board Chairperson, James Chuma, said the awards were part of motivating outstanding athletes, coaches and official from several sports disciplines.

“If as a country we do better, we need to motivate our sportsmen and women. Often times, these people are not recognised. The country needs sportsmen who can fly Malawi flag with honour and not just socialising,” Chuma said.

MNCS Executive Secretary, George Jana, said the process of identifying the nominees was not as easy as expected.

“Initially, we asked associations to send us their nominations, but they did not respond in time. So, we had to form committees which spent time to come up with the nominees that have just been unveiled,” Jana said.

James Chiutsi, Malawi Paralympic Committee (MPC) Chairperson, was also nominated as sports administrators of the year.

Chiutsi said the nomination speaks volume of his association’s effort to ensure inclusion of people with disabilities in sports.

The awards will be held at Bingu International Conference Centre, with 17 categories up for grabs. Apart from the nominations, the launch on Thursday also included unveiling of the awards’ logo and theme.

Full nominations

Junior Female Sportsperson 1- Deborah Lapozo (Golf) 2- Cecilia Mhango (Athletics)

3- Vanesa Phiri (Cricket)

Junior Male

Sports Administrator of the year

1- James Chiutsi (MPC)

2- Rozina Kazembe (Hockey)

3- David Dube (Women Football)

Non-Citizen

1- Margaret Ngungama (Chess)

2- Tochi Gill (Hockey)

3- Vivek Ganesan (Cricket)

National Team

1- Hockey

2- Flames Under 17

3- Junior Golf team

Sportswoman

1- Anisha Bashir (Boxing)

2- Tabitha Chawinga (Women football)

3- Temwa Chawinga (Women football)

Sportsman

1- Joseph Mwale (Chess)

2- Chisomo Lumeta (Tennis)

3- Peter Banda (Football)

Sportswoman with disability

1- Taonere Banda

2- Prisca Kachule

3- Clara Phiri

Sportsman with disability





